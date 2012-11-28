7 Ways To Turn Your Instagrams Into Real-World Keepsakes

Instagram is no stranger to the fact that the holidays are synonymous with sharing. The Facebook-owned photo-sharing service just enjoyed a record-breaking , photo-stuffed Thanksgiving, with more than 10 million photos shared on the day of all things delicious. As we enter the throes of gift-giving season, no doubt people will continue to share their holiday happenings. And a crop of companies is taking your Instagrams off the screen and into the real world. Here, we’ve rounded up 7 of them:





Printstagram, run by California outfit Social Print Studio, prints your Instagrams in a variety of sizes and forms. Order a few dozen of your favorites photos as square prints ($12), Polaroid-style Miniprints ($48 for 12), or bite-sized Tinybooks ($10 for 3). Can’t narrow it down to your favorite 50? The $40 tear-out calendar lets you choose 365 of ’em, while posters can cram in up to 400.





All you need is an empty wall to use Projecteo, a teeny, LED-powered slide projector that turns your Instagrams into luminescent, 2.5-foot spreads. Creative agency Mint Digital has already raised more than three times its goal on Kickstarter, where you can still snag your own Projecteo and one photo wheel–good for nine photo slides–starting at $25.





CanvasPop‘s PicturePerfect technology lets you create larger-than-life canvas mounts of your photos without turning them into blown-up, grainy messes. Choose from a 12″x12″ option for $39.95 or a 20″x20″ for $114. As a bonus (we think), each print is finished off with a bulletproof (?) laminate.