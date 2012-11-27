This Laser Rainbow Will Beam Over Sandy-Hit NYC

A laser rainbow will be aimed from NYC toward neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens that were hit hard by Hurricane Sandy . This laser light show will go live for three nights starting tonight , Artinfo reminds us, beamed from the Standard hotel over Manhattan’s High Line park.

The art show is called Global Rainbow, After The Storm and is an installation by Yvette Mattern. Waves for Water and the Emergency Relief Fund by the New York Foundation for Art are running fundraising drives in parallel with the rainbow art event.

[Image: Flickr user JD Hancock]