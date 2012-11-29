When Co-Creation Becomes The Beating Heart Of Marketing, Companies Win

Advertising and marketing are changing and more than ever, and it’s the customers who are pulling the strings. The Internet has given customers ever-increasing powers to research, compare, and review brands, enabling both good and bad customer experiences to be broadcast to the world. This is proving challenging for many companies, who’ve always exercised so much control over their brand messages.

But many brands are harnessing the power of the Internet and “social proof” by optimizing user-generated content (UGC). These are the brands that understand the power of co-creating their brand together with consumers and tapping into the creativity of their biggest fans. For most companies, this also means encouraging–and actively participating in–reviews of their products/services and conversations around them, either on their own, or on third party websites.

Reviews are one of the best types of UGC to encourage, as reviews are closest to the buying process, and directly affect conversion rates and sales numbers. Bazaarvoice software helps clients create social communities on their brand sites and across all Bazaarvoice clients, product page visitors who interact with reviews and consumer Q&A show a 153% lift in conversion over those who don’t interact with UGC. Reviews directly influence customer decisions, such as travelers who look up hotels or attractions on travel review site TripAdvisor before booking. Companies can place links to their TripAdvisor page on their website or in emails, and invite customers to submit reviews.

Inevitably, some negative reviews will emerge. But according to Bazaarvoice, negative reviews are the minority–across all of their clients, only 10% of reviews are rated two stars or fewer. Sites like TripAdvisor offer business owners the chance to reply to reviews, and a company should definitely take the opportunity to perform some damage control. Begin by thanking the reviewer for taking the time to comment, address their complaint directly and in a calm, professional manner, and invite the reviewer to speak to you directly about their complaint. Use a bad review to show that you’re a professional who cares deeply about customer satisfaction.

It pays to remember that TripAdvisor itself is also a brand, and in order for their reviews to continue to be powerful, the brand itself has to remain trustworthy. Anonymity, self-reviews, and fake reviews have eroded the credibility of many review sites and it’s vital that these brands remain on top of policies and monitoring content. Many review sites are now using Facebook login, which attaches a review to your Facebook profile, allowing users to easily see what their friends–or celebrities they follow–like and dislike.

User-generated content, of course, doesn’t stop at reviews. Businesses across all industries can find ways to engage with users to produce content. In New Zealand, Orcon Broadband auditioned more than 200 customers to find 9 local musicians to re-record Iggy Pop’s famous song “The Passenger” live over Orcon broadband with Iggy himself. The resulting track aired on New Zealand radio and on TV advertisements.

San Francisco-based apparel company ModCloth is an expert at creating user-generated content opportunities. Customers have great fun in their “Be the Buyer” section, where they vote on their favorite pieces. When a piece receives enough votes, ModCloth will order the item for the store. Customers can also name new designs and receive credits toward clothing for referring others. Every month, a prominent fashion blogger is nominated as a “Blogger of the Moment” and has a dress named after them, which their followers can purchase from the store.