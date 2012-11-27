Apple Reportedly Fires Their Maps Man

The debut of Apple Maps was a sore moment for Apple, as users discovered flubs like flattened national landmarks and driving directions that presumed your car’s ability to drive over water.

Tim Cook apologized for Maps’ hilarious shortcomings, but consequences within Apple may continue. Bloomberg has heard that Eddie Cue has fired Richard Williamson, manager of Apple Maps. Cue recently took over running the entire online show at Apple, and Siri and Maps are among his new charges.

[Image: TheAmazingiOS6Maps Tumblr]