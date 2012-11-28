The 7-Step Model For Creating Sustained Economic Transformation

The psychologist Abraham Maslow posited that humans must satisfy basic needs for food, water, and shelter in order to evolve to our highest potential. To these, today, we must include access to some kind of enabling technology, which in turn unleashes creativity and innovation in a sustainable environment.

Globalization and the transformative power of access to enabling technologies has made the prevailing cause-and-effect narrowness of traditional economic theory outdated, and more enlightened views must be applied to solve the complex issues we globally face today.

Developing nations’ growth and development in the 20th century were once measured in decades. Now, with the deployment of technologies, they are able to transform themselves in just months or years into productive members of the international commercial society.

Consider the following examples:

Photovoltaic power cells were invented in the U.S., but China is now the world’s largest producer. China is setting a green, sustainable-energy example for the world in planning to increase its use of solar power fivefold, to 20 gigawatts, by the year 2020. Solar applications are on the rise. Toyota’s innovative application of integrated solar cells in the Prius’ roof powers air conditioning, keeping the interior cool when the car sits outside on hot days. China’s transformative policy of supporting green power grows ever stronger. The implications of becoming a clean-energy producing superpower have yet to be fully analyzed.

In Mexico, Cemex Corporation, the country’s largest multinational, has made profitable customers out of millions of the world’s poorest families, organizing them to purchase its cement and other products to build or remodel simple homes. Cemex developed the Patrimonio Hoy strategy (“patrimony today,” i.e., creating something of value for use today) based on its seven sustainable objectives, then set out, first in Mexico, to transform the less fortunate of the third world by offering microcredit and guidance for how to improve, or build new, homes for themselves. Patrimonio Hoy has given access to better homes for 120,000 of Mexico’s poorest families, while giving women new careers as home consultants and putting innumerable masons and builders to work. Cemex is working to reduce emissions and energy consumption: In Mexico, for example, 25% of its electrical energy comes from a wind farm. The Patrimonio Hoy program has now gone global.

In Tanzania and other African countries, a nonprofit organization called KickStart sells technologies, such as its Super-MoneyMaker irrigation pump, to farmers. This technology lifts water uphill into fields, enabling farmers to produce more crops per season and grow higher value crops. Farmers using the pumps have increased their income tenfold, from $110 to $1,100 a year, lifting them out of poverty and improving the education and healthcare of their families. KickStart insists on selling the pumps, not giving them away, and has established for-profit supply chains from manufacturer to farmer. The program is a great success: Some 45,000 pumps are in use by poor farmers; 29,000 new waged jobs have been created; and the pumps have generated some $37 million per year, both in new profits and wages.