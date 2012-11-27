Internal Video Reveals Apple’s Retail Store Philosophy

A video made last year by Apple for its employees reveals the firm’s retail philosophy to stunning effect. As well as the obligatory high-fives from the blue-tee-shirted employees, there’s a lot of interesting stuff in there. Apple, for instance, does not view its retail space as “the square footage it rents,” but rather “the environment we inhabit.”

As well as stunning shots of the firm’s stores in Paris, London, and Shanghai, there is a lot of talk of inspiration and significance. Ron Johnston, the former Senior VP of Retail, explains it: “Half the physical space is devoted to ownership experiences… creating a great experience once you’ve bought a product. When we do it right, people realize the store can be transformational to their life.”