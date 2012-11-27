Apple Makes Deal With GM To Integrate Siri Into New Chevrolet Spark And Sonic Models

Siri, Apple’s ever-improving personal assistant, is to be integrated into three of GM’s new car models. Two versions of the Chevrolet Spark and the Sonic LTZ and RS will use Bluetooth to hook an iPhone running iOS 6 to the car’s MyLink infotainment system. (GM makes no mention as to whether the iPad is compatible with the system.)

This will allow the driver to make voice-activated, hands-free calls, send messages, run their diary, and ask any question that can be answered without the help of a web page. And, of course, listen to music in their iTunes library. It’s actually not the first time you’ll hear Siri’s voice in a GM car, as the Cadillac XTS shares the same voice as Apple’s PA–both firms use Nuance Communications’ speech recognition technology.

Although several other auto firms have confirmed that they will sync their in-car systems with Siri, GM is the first to get there.