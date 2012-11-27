Investor Sues HP Over Loss Of Earnings Following Autonomy Acquisition

Investors in Hewlett-Packard have filed a lawsuit against the firm, claiming that its acquisition of British software firm Autonomy has lost them money. The complaint, which names Meg Whitman, Leo Apotheker and CFO Catherine Lesjak as defendents, was filed yesterday in Federal court in San Francisco, alleging that the firm released false and misleading statements.
The Wall Street Journal has been investigating Autonomy’s “aggressive accounting practices,” as it calls them, and it’s a juicy read. Last week, the two firms entered into a war of words, as Meg Whitman accused Autonomy of talking up its finances before the takeover.