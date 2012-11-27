Cambridge University To Analyze Risk Of Robot Rebellion

A philosophy professor, Britain’s Astronomer Royal and one of the founders of Skype are to analyze the threat posed by robots to the human race. Huw Price, Martin Rees and Jaan Tallin have formed the Centre for the Study of Existential Risk where they aim to examine the risks posed by nanotechnology, biotechnology, artificial life and climate change.

When artificial intelligence becomes better than that of its biological counterpart, said Professor Price, and humans are not the most intelligent thing on the planet, the human race will be at the mercy of “machines that are not malicious, but machines whose interests do not include us.”