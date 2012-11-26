Milking Is The Latest Internet Craze That Won’t Kill You

The latest in Internet rages will leave you soggy and smelling like bad cheese, but at least it wont kill you.
YouTube videos climbing the absurd and viral lists this week involve “milking:” the act of standing or sitting or eating in a public place while pouring a large bottle of milk over your head.
The Guardian traces the roots of the craze to a group of Newcastle University students, but it was enthusiastically emulated in college towns across the country.
Meanwhile, on a more serious note, protesting farmers have sprayed milk at the European Parliament in Brussels over falling dairy prices.