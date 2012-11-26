What Comes After Cyber Monday? #GivingTuesday

By creating Black Friday and Cyber Monday, brands and retailers have muscled their way into post-turkey Thanksgiving tradition. Piggybacking on that trend, the 92nd Street Y is initiating “ Giving Tuesday ” this year, promoting a day for generosity and philanthropy to follow (and maybe offset) what is for many Americans a long weekend of sweet, sweet excess.

The 92Y is backed by serious big givers like the Clinton Foundation and the Gates Foundation. And all that star power is being harnessed on social media: The movement is using the #GivingTuesday hashtag to get the word out and to encourage folks to donate to their favorite cause or even just carry out an act of good will. Those who participate are encouraged to share a picture describing how they contributed using the #GivingTuesday hashtag on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. 92Y’s partner organizations are also using the hashtag to promote ways their followers can donate.

For example, the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, which hosts an annual indoor cycling event as a fund raiser, received an anonymous donation of $100,000—provided 700 bikes signed up to participate. They’re using #GivingTuesday as a way to get more bikers signed up. Chase is using the day as a launch date for its , where 5 charities are voted up to get $2 million in grants

Of course, that’s not all. The Giving Tuesday website has a long list of ways you can be involved. And you can check out the latest action via the #GivingTuesday hashtag on your favorite social network.

