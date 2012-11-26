YouTube VP And Head Of Content Robert Kyncl On Doubting Your Preconceived Notions

1) What’s the biggest lesson you learned in 2012? “I learned to doubt my preconceived notions. What was short form content to me, is long form to another audience and what I believed is the first screen (TV) to me, turns out to be the second screen (to mobile) to another audience.”

2) How do you think you’ll apply it in the year ahead?

“It starts with clarity on who our audience is, and then simply reflecting their, rather than our, notions into the product and our overall content strategy.”

