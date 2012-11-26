82% Of All Web Sharing Done Via Copy-And-Paste: Report

A new study indicates that the vast majority of online content sharing occurs via copy-and-paste. The report, which was published in November by web advertising firm 33Across, says that 82% of all content sharing is conducted via copy-and-paste. This will likely surprise many web publishers who have been focusing on adding share buttons, badges, and social network applets to their pages to boost readership. The research from 33Across also says that image copy-and-pasting lags far behind the rest; only 12% of total copies are of images.