How To Build Your Own Hands-Free Vibrator

Post-Thanksgiving weekend, innovation is usually about dishwashers, antacid tabs, and elasticated trousers. Not today, folks. No, today innovation is about open-source dildonics. Sporting one of the more eye-catching (and, in some ways, misleading) headlines of recent memory, Hacking My Vagina is one girl’s odyssey to create an open-source, hands-free vibrator–one, I’m guessing, that you can use while you’re driving your car. (Unless you live in Saudi Arabia, that is.)