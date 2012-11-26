Online Black Friday Spend Tops $1 Billion For The First Time

Over a billion dollars’ worth of transactions were made online this Black Friday, comScore. The figures were up 26% compared to 2011, with $1.042 billion exchanging hands. Unsurprisingly, the most popular online store was Amazon, with Apple coming in fifth. For the first time, tablets were expected to outsell laptops in the U.S., although laptop demand will continue to rise in emerging markets.
Although physical purchases in retail stores were reported to be down by 1.8%, there was still decent footfall on the streets. These were the scenes outside the Fifth Ave Apple Store in Manhattan last Friday. Analysts are predicting a bumper Cyber Monday, with an estimated spend of roughly $1.5 billion.
[Creative Commons image by Flickr user JoeInQueens]