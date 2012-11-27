Lessons From An Office Foodbot, And How To Build One

We want our engineers doing one of two things in the office: developing software or playing Xbox (or foosball, or pool) to relax. When we moved to a bigger office, there was a lot more space to lounge around, so people developed the habit of ordering lunch to be delivered. The result was routine chaos at lunch time. Somebody had to be the ringleader, reminding everybody that it was lunch time, before taking orders down and emailing them to the caterer. There were mistakes, and some days employees got the wrong lunch or no lunch at all. Things got more complicated when we realized the caterer’s menu changed weekly.

Being engineers, we sought to optimize the delivery process by ordering together. And we discovered that fixing real-life friction in the office helped us understand how to solve it in our product too. Ordering lunch is a small problem, sure, but small problems have a way of growing with your company. Samba Tech is the largest online video platform in Latin America and we’re getting bigger, so over time, silly little logistical issues like this might cost our developers innumerable hours of productivity. Solving the lunch chaos problem let the engineers exercise a healthy kind of laziness by figuring out what could be eliminated from the day in order to better focus on what matters.

For us, the solution is a Gchat bot named BeeNorris that takes lunch orders via Gchat, compiles them into an order document and places them for delivery. It’s based on the Hubot project by GitHub. Working on BeeNorris gets our engineers thinking about our company as a system, and asks them to consider their own needs and the needs of coworkers as a part of that system. Accordingly, our bot turned out polite and thoughtful, helping us automate while also anticipating our mistakes. BeeNorris has been so effective at automating annoying tasks that our developers have written more than 200 other scripted commands for him, including the ability to interact with our Rest API to return results, or deliver progress updates on a product release. All through Gchat.

When we set out to solve the lunch ordering problem, we needed to give BeeNorris some simple commands that could condense the process into a few simple sentences. Personifying BeeNorris helps us think in natural language, which is a good way to train yourself to write the verbiage inside any software.





To place the order, the user types “Order lunch” in a GTalk chat with BeeNorris. Then, it answers with “This week it’s Menu X + the link to the menu,” which is hosted on the caterer’s site. He stops collecting orders at 11AM, and loads them all into a Google Doc. The bot then emails a link to the document over to the caterer, and sends a confirmation email to everyone who placed an order.

BeeNorris sends a reminder message via Gchat at 10:50AM: “Ordering lunch in 10 minutes…”. If an employee hasn’t requested anything, BeeNorris emails them the number of the caterer in case they want to phone in a late order.





Our developers have scripted over 200 other commands for BeeNorris, including: