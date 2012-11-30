GlobalGiving E-Gift Cards: The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Naveen Kumar was first inspired to volunteer in his college years during the 2001 Gujarat earthquake in India. Two years later, his volunteer spirit was reignited while, as an employee of HP, he was taking information and communications technology (ICT) into rural communities in India. When a woman confronted him with the question, “How can computers give me food?” he determined to help her and her family to solve their problem of accessing the food ration cards for which they qualified; he did this online. Seeing the needs around him, Kumar also determined to engage himself and his coworkers in volunteer service.

How does a company recognize employees who volunteer to help others? HP, for one, gives $50 GlobalGiving gift cards in recognition of employees who record 10 or more hours of volunteer time per quarter. According to Gabi Zedlmayer, vice president of sustainability and social innovation at HP, “the redemption rates are incredibly high and employees around the world really enjoy continuing to give back to causes they care about. This process creates a virtuous circle of giving.”

Kumar is regional manager for Hewlett Packard Financial Services. By leading others in volunteering, he also became HP’s country lead for social impact in India. “My team was curious about the gift cards I was receiving and enjoying. So I took them all to an old age home for women where we spent the entire day,” explained Kumar. “These are employees who normally spend their days in front of computers.” After volunteering and then receiving the gift cards, the members of my team have been delighted. “I get so many thank yous. They are so happy. ‘Not only did I make a difference, but now I can help more people with the gift cards,’ they tell me.’”

Caroline Barlerin, who runs volunteering activities for HP worldwide, pointed out that Kumar has contributed to at least a dozen nonprofits with the gift cards he has accumulated. A few of the them are: The Child Brides: Send them to School Instead, Solar Lamps for 1700 Students in Sundarbans, India, and Microloans Create Opportunities for Indian Women.

“We don’t need the $50 for ourselves to get rewarded,” said Ori Milstein, digital marketing manager for HP in Israel and the Netherlands. “The gift card is such a beautiful way to recognize us for our service.” Milstein donated his card to assist Ethiopan Jews to bridge socio-economic gaps. He also described the delight among his colleagues worldwide who have also received the gift cards.

At first, Frances Edmonds, director of environmental programs at HP Canada, was surprised by her gift card since she would volunteer and contribute regardless. Then she realized a number of values and opportunities. First of all, “I realized that the gift cards will help us to get others onto the path of service” said Edmonds. Second, when she went onto the GlobalGiving site, “it opened my eyes to the vast variety of projects around the world. For example, I found a project that was so perfect for my interests–to stop cookstoves from killing in South Sudan.” And finally, with the gift cards, “I found another way to engage my teenage daughter in giving.”

Each of the HP employees I interviewed expressed their delight in working with a company that values their volunteer service and provides additional opportunities for them to help others with the gift cards.