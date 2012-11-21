On Syfy’s New “Robot Combat League,” 8-Foot-Tall Robo-Wrestlers Will Grind Each Others’ Gears

As amazing as UFC is, it now has a competitor. The Syfy cable network has announced a new sports show featuring giant battling robots, called the Robot Combat League. According to Entertainment Weekly‘s James Hibberd, the program’s first episode will air in February. Unlike earlier robot-fighting television shows such as Comedy Central’s Battle Bots, Syfy’s show will feature eight-foot-tall humanoid, fully articulated robots engaged in actual fighting. Pro wrestler-turned-Dancing With the Stars personality Chris Jericho will host.