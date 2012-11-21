Apple’s Spaceship Offices Delayed Due To “Improvements”

Apple’s amazing, futuristic, need-a-Segway offices sketched out by Steve Jobs have hit a delay. Workers were expected to break ground on the vast, circular complex later this year, but may not now do so until as late as 2014. Plans for the 2.8 million square foot edifice have been slightly revised, reports Bloomberg, and Sir Norman Foster’s design may not be completed until 2016.
The Circle of Mistrust, as it has not been nicknamed, will house 14,200 Apple employees, 10,500 parking places and 7,000 trees on its 176-acre campus.
[Image via Foster + Partners]