J’Accuse: France Points Finger At U.S. Over Hacking Of Sarkozy’s Computers

A French publication has pointed the finger at the U.S. government, claiming it hacked several devices belonging to aides of the former President, Nicolas Sarkozy. L’Express claims that a version of the Flame virus, originally used against the Iranian nuclear program, turned up on computers used in his campaign as he battled for a second term.

Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano has neither confirmed nor denied that the White House was behind the attack, which took place a couple of days before the second round of the election in May of this year. “We have no greater partner than France, we have no greater ally than France,” she said. “We cooperate in many security-related areas. I am here to further reinforce those ties and create new ones.”

The whole article, in French, can be found here.