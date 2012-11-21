How To Be Thankful For The Opportunity To Do What You Do, And Defining Your Own Success

As a self-taught filmmaker who spent the last year trying to get his first real project up and running , I’ve come across my fair share of disappointments, near misses, and financially tight times. As with any startup or personal project, finances are scarce and it’s often your passion for the project and support from family and friends that carries it through. For all entrepreneurs (especially those on the artistic side, like me), creating something of your own isn’t about making money–it’s about being successful in the way that you personally define it.

And this is my definition.

First, success is defined by doing something that I love.



I shoot video because it is what I love to do. I’ve never considered myself an artist. I studied English and journalism in school. Wrote mediocre poetry and was a mediocre editor of our literary magazine and school newspaper. I took a photography class and spent the large majority of my free time my junior year in the darkroom. While writing was always my main focus, it was this time spent mixing chemicals and developing negatives that I got my first true taste of the aesthetically pleasing process of creating visuals, and it truly remains the time of my life that turned my creative passion towards visual media.

I continued to focus on writing through graduate school and my first few jobs, but photography and videography became my main hobbies. For nearly three years I brainstormed and planned for what I wanted to be a documentary series on unique locals all over the world. Finally, early this year, I packed my camera bag, checked my savings account, sold my stocks, and hit the road to not only begin my journey into filmmaking in earnest, but to hopefully start a company that would change how people view short-form travel content for the new media: Humanity.TV.

While traveling and shooting video I was finally, 100%, doing something that I loved.

Second, success is having a support system that encourages me to continue to follow my passions.

I knew that if Humanity.TV was going to work, I wouldn’t be able to do it alone. I’m thankful that as a previously home-schooled youth (thanks mom!), I have the internal drive to learn new skills and the inclination to teach myself. It’s how I learned how to shoot and edit video, speak Chinese poorly, and play the ukulele. But starting a company and traveling constantly is not something I would recommend doing alone. Humanity.TV, even now in its fledgling stages, would not have existed and would not have the opportunity to continue to exist without my cofounder Gaston Blanchet, whose creative vision and knack for picking things up annoyingly quickly has propelled us onward during our first year. He also gave me someone to talk to during meals for eight months, which I’m definitely thankful for.