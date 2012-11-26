Dip Into Innovation: How Sabra’s CEO Is Going To Put Hummus In Every U.S. Fridge

An American refrigerator may not be the first place you’d think of to find hummus, that mashed-up marriage of chickpeas, olive oil, sesame paste, lemon juice, and garlic so ubiquitous in the Middle East.

But if Ronen Zohar has his way, hummus will become a staple snack next to the peanut butter and jelly in your fridge. As CEO of Sabra Dipping Company, Zohar’s presided over sales of hummus that bounced from $16 million to $800 million in just six years. Founded in 1986 to serve a local community of predominately Jewish customers in Queens, New York, Sabra eventually grew and became a joint venture of PepsiCo and the Strauss Group in 2007. The company now boasts more than half of the hummus marketshare and about 25% of the fresh dip category that includes salsa and guacamole, ahead of competitors Tribe and Athenos (owned by Kraft). Zohar believes hummus will bring Sabra a billion dollars in annual revenue in the next five years.

Sound crazy? Not at all. Sabra is poised at the sweet (make that salty) spot where American tastebuds are craving ethnic flavors and healthier snacking options in ever greater numbers. Consumers with the healthiest diets consume 36% more snack meals a year than the average consumer, according to market research firm the NPD Group, while the entire American snack market is expected to top $82 billion next year thanks to bigger spending on healthy options, according to a report from Packaged Facts.

In response, heritage brands in the food industry have had to innovate. To wit: 143-year-old Campbell’s serving up Thai-inspired coconut curry soup in a travel pouch and 107-year-old Dr Pepper’s latest sipper is its low calorie soft drink TEN.

Zohar couldn’t have asked for a better product to hitch his ambitions to. The Israeli native grew up eating hummus at his family table. Though the dip’s been made for hundreds of years, Sabra’s hummus starts with same two ingredients that packed a nutritious punch that fed Zohar’s forebears a millennium ago. are a good source of protein and dietary fiber while the sesame tahini has Omega-3s and other vitamins and minerals.

Ronen Zohar

Innovation Beyond Borders

So how do you improve (and cash in) on an ethnic recipe that’s been beloved for centuries? A degreed food scientist, Zohar laughs before answering this question. “If you asked me personally if I could make hummus with spinach and artichoke I would say no, but it is a very popular flavor in American dips and it has become one of our most popular sellers,” he explains. “We consider ourselves a company that brings food from all over the world right to American tastes.”

As such, Sabra has developed and introduced a number of variations on classic hummus that incorporate everything from jalapeno, chipotle, and basil pesto, to ginger and sesame in its latest creation, “Asian Fusion.”