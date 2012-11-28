Low Paycheck, Big Upside: Creative HR Strategies For Attracting Top Players To Your Startup

Adding to your startup’s staff represents a major challenge for many small business owners. While there’s no arguing with the fact that bringing on so-called “rock star” employees can help to advance your business objectives faster than bottom-of-the-barrel applicants, you may not have the leverage of high salaries, exorbitant benefits, and other perks to offer these top players.

So how can you overcome these challenges in order to secure the best talent for your startup? Consider the following approaches:

Understand, and demonstrate, what your startup offers.

Startup life represents a distinctively different culture than is found within traditional corporations which, for many employees, is actually a perk. According to Rich Sloan, the cofounder of Startup Nation: “People get involved in a startup for three reasons. One, they like creating, being part of something new. Two, they want to participate in the upside. Three, they want to live a meaningful life, and the closer you are to the success or failure of a business, the more meaning and purpose you feel.”

Knowing that people are seeking out opportunities like the one you have to offer may make it easier to connect with the right people. For example, knowing that employees want to be a part of something “bigger” could make it easier to identify prospective candidates who are experienced, but burnt out of traditional corporate life. You could also use the desire to participate in a startup’s upside to find recent college grads that are skilled, but not yet tied down enough to need salaries that support their families.

Once you do start looking for new employees, remember that the best people to advertise what your company has to offer are your existing staff members. Providing a monetary incentive to those who refer candidates who eventually get hired can be a good way to quickly find talented people who will fit in to your organization.

Offer flexible work arrangements in exchange for lower salary.

Just because you can’t offer much in the way of compensation to new hires doesn’t mean that you have nothing to bring to the table. In fact, as a growing company, you can provide one major selling point that most corporations can’t–remote or flexible-hour work arrangements.

A 2011 study of 3,000 current and recent college students conducted by telecommunications giant Cisco found that two of every five students surveyed said that’d accept lower-paying jobs that came with more flexibility in terms of device choice, social media access and mobility, compared with higher-paying jobs with less flexibility.