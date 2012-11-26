Social Media Isn’t Just For Your Customers–It’s For Your Employees, Too

Today’s hottest growth companies become tomorrow’s failures all the time. Many organizations that start with the right product at the right time believe the music will never stop. But of course it does. They become serial optimists and fall victim to what Clay Christensen, author of several popular books, calls the Innovators Dilemma, or they become incumbents who are unwilling to cannibalize their cash cows.

Capital is only one key resource of an organization and is by no means the scarcest one. The scarcest resource in any organization is performing people. — Peter Drucker

The smart companies, companies like 3M, IBM, Google, Intel, and Starbucks, understand that they need to remain adaptive and focus their attention on creating an innovative culture with internal systems to support it.

Dion Hinchcliffe of the Dachis Group asked the question likely troubling most executives, “How can employees and managers best adapt to today’s changing and increasingly social workplace?” This has become a central question as organizations look at social computing as a new primary channel, both among their workers and for their customers and business partners. According to Hinchcliffe: “While we often see traditional areas within companies–such as corporate communications, human resources, or the intranet team–being tasked with making the initial foray into internal social media, many business leaders I talk with are already looking beyond ‘old school’ functions and trying to think through the broader implications as organizations become more social. They are also getting a sense that there is something unique and different about a social workforce.”

Successful social business starts with transforming your organization internally. This is often overlooked as a crucial step toward social business. Yet not only does having an internal social business system make businesses more effective at the external effort, it’s often critical for a company’s long-term social business success. External social business alone, without an internal social business component, will not transform the business culture.

Why You Need the Digital Village

Why do we want to recreate a village in digital form? Decades ago, the majority of problems that had to be solved were solved by the local community, and this was a very effective method for taking care of one’s own. Villages that operate in the physical world are no longer tenable given the mobility of society. It’s no longer a given that people will put down roots in neighborhoods that influence what their home looks like, what they do for work, or, indeed, what they think.

Today’s society is such that many more people can be successful by choosing how and where they want to work. They no longer are stuck in the town they grew up in; society has evolved its technical infrastructure to the point where knowledge work can be done from almost anywhere. It has also given us the flexibility to join companies located anywhere in the world. But as society’s infrastructure has evolved, the concept of the village community has gradually waned. And we’re missing out on an important human need to connect and share experiences. Yet it’s not going to remain that way for long.

How will the village reemerge? Today, the primary purpose of a corporation is to reduce the expense of bringing together, in a coordinated fashion, a large number of people to accomplish a set of objectives. Most companies do an adequate job of leveraging their employees offline but either don’t understand or are afraid to extend the model to an online social platform. That’s an egregious mistake.