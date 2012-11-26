Staying Ahead When Innovation Itself Is Changing

Innovation can no longer be the preserve of the traditional notion of science-and technology-based ‘invention’ or new knowledge creation. This model, dominant during the 20th century, is being replaced by the concept of innovation as bringing together existing knowledge and combing this to create something new. When innovation was framed on the Edison or Marconi model of product invention, there was an underlying assumption that improvement equated to technology advancement. But today, innovation is as much about new services, value propositions and business models. Pioneering medical services in India for example, have radically reduced the costs and improved the quality of cardiac and cataract surgery not through the introduction of breakthrough technologies, but by reorganising activity systems. And, although they may not be some of the world’s favorite airlines, the new business models adopted by low-cost carriers, has made them some of the world’s largest and most profitable.

At the same time, the notion that innovations that are still technology-based, have to be bleeding edge is no longer true. The most successful and widely adopted innovations aren’t always the ones pursuing ever greater functionality. Take one of the biggest success stories in mobile telecoms over the last decade. It wasn’t the much hyped (and extremely costly to providers) 3G platform which offered bleeding edge mobile internet services, but a very simple and crude data service called SMS, or text messaging that captured people’s imagination and had a radical impact on the way we communicate.

Lead Markets are Changing

Traditionally new products, solutions and business models have tended to be pioneered in a company’s home market, which was also assumed to be the lead market. These were then sold across other developed markets (with any practical, market-specific adaptations being made along the way). As a consumer class with sufficient purchasing power emerged in other markets, the innovations would then cascade down to these distant and different places. By the late 1980s, it was already clear that significant opportunities lay outside companies’ lead/home markets and that the transnational organisational model offered a solution to leverage different markets.

Christopher Bartlett and Sumantra Ghoshal described the transnational as a multi-business company, with multiple home countries each of which essentially provided home country comparative advantage. So for example, the telecoms equipment transnational Alcatel, ran its worldwide underwater cables business from Norway because with its many fjords, it was an early lead market for underwater cables. Ericsson ran its shipboard communications business from the Netherlands, as its long history of seafaring meant better market knowledge and skills were available there than in Sweden. These multiple home markets transferred or projected knowledge to other subsidiaries, which played an implementer role in other countries. With a few exceptions, such as Unilever in India and Heineken in Africa, at the time Bartlett and Ghoshal did their research the dominant innovation perspective was still essentially triadic. Innovative capability wasn’t expected outside of the US, Europe and Japan.

Now, however, the triad is losing its dominance and home markets are no longer necessarily lead markets. This means that the innovation activities of many western companies must break free of their geographical roots. Successful innovations can be born from addressing unmet consumer needs in very distant and different markets, and so there is a strong imperative to learn from tomorrow’s potential lead markets as well as current ones and combine that knowledge to create global innovations.

Innovating in New Markets: Reverse Innovation