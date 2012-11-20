Microsoft Uses Hobbit Characters To Market Windows Phone

Microsoft is to buddy up with Gandalf to market its Phone brand. The partnership, with Warner Bros, the studio behind The Hobbit, which opens next month, will cover print, digital and outdoor advertising in the U.S., U.K., France and Germany. We’re praying that, of the digital offerings, there will be some kind of video in which Bilbo Baggins goes on an “Unexpected Journey” using Nokia Maps on his smart phone to get him to his destination, without suffering an unexpected reboot.