How Apple’s Culture Seeped Into Silicon Valley’s DNA

Apple’s culture has invaded the business world and had a powerful impact. As a supremely successful company that has risen above strife to become a market leader, competitors look to Apple for inspiration, adopting its practices to improve their own companies.

The other reason so many follow Apple’s example is because there are a slew of Apple “graduates,” who, like me have taken its culture and strategies to new companies. Apple’s innovation, and its eventual success, led to its playbook being adopted by myriad other corporations–and for good reason.

Apple Without Jobs

I was the director of music and entertainment markets at Apple from May 1987 until December 1997, during the time Steve Jobs was away. His absence was felt, specifically via the lack of a cooperative brand of leadership–and it wasn’t easy. Fortunately, Jobs had created a strong company culture, and this maintained our vision during his absence. This meant working with the very best and brightest, people who wholeheartedly bought into the “dreamers and believers” vision, determined to stay true to both the products and the clients.

The advantage of Steve’s absence was that Apple employees had more autonomy. We mounted ambitious campaigns and created dramatic product launches. During the “50% margin days,” the new leadership wined and dined us. We had Friday beer bashes, and we held team-building retreats in exotic locales periodically.

That’s not to say that Steve’s absence was a luxurious walk in the park. It’s true that Apple was compartmentalized under Steve, but people cooperated across division lines. Steve led the company with a blend of specialization and teamwork. During his absence, there was infighting among divisions, and the leadership decidedly did not encourage cooperation. With constant reorganization and leaders who suffered from Apple culture shock, it’s no wonder the stock eventually dropped. No one was making decisions at a time when decisions were desperately needed. The leadership gap was palpable, yet the culture remained intact.

Entertainment Innovation

I insisted on crossing division lines to maintain the spirit of cooperation Steve had started, confident he’d return someday. My charge during all of this was to drive music and entertainment initiatives. Luckily for me, the Macintosh was designed to help foster creativity at its outset, making it perfect for professionals in the entertainment industry. They loved it, and in less than a decade, the Macintosh became an indispensable partner to filmmakers and musicians.

Apple encouraged its clients’ artistic pursuits, and we launched “Apple Masters,” a program that brought high-profile leaders in the entertainment industry to directly contribute to Apple’s creative development. Celebrities like Harrison Ford, Michael Crichton, Bryan Adams, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Terry Gilliam became Apple consultants, so to speak.