Intimidation, Violence, Gunplay Alleged By Ex-Employee In Lawsuit Against Color Labs, Cofounder Bill Nguyen

Former Color Labs engineer Adam Witherspoon, an early employee of the much-hyped photo-sharing app, has filed a civil suit against Color Labs and cofounder Bill Nguyen . Witherspoon is accusing Nguyen of a host of unsightly instances of misconduct, including deliberately creating a hostile work environment that threatened Color employees; threatening violence against Witherspoon’s son; and barring Witherspoon from meeting with Apple representatives to discuss potential employment opportunities when Color sold key company assets to the giant in September.

Although Witherspoon just filed, his attorney Harmeet K. Dhillon, of San Francisco law firm Dhillon and Smith LLP, tells Fast Company Color and Nguyen have been fully aware of Witherspoon’s claims for three weeks. So why did Witherspoon choose to file a claim today? Dhillon says it’s because today Color is distributing its remaining assets to its shareholders, who are receiving checks or wire transfers from Color paying out the value of that stock, presumably including shareholders who sit on Color’s board. Witherspoon, who was offered a severance package on October 11, has not been an employee of the company for roughly a month, Dhillon says. He’s also the only one of roughly 20 employees on Color’s technical team who is not joining Apple.

Dhillon says the compensation a plaintiff can get for this kind of workplace offense “can be several times an employee’s salary.” She says just how much that compensation is depends on factors such as how egregious the offenses are and how likely they are to affect the plaintiff’s ability to find work. For a case like this, she says two to three times salary would be reasonable.

But that compensation is not related to the “intentional infliction of emotional distress,” she says. “[The Witherspoons are] nothing short of traumatized by having to work in this hostile, atrocious work environment where people are getting fired with glee, people are being threatened with impunity, the board is turning the other way, and my client has to actually move his kid out of one school to another.”

According to the complaint, Nguyen, “with the acquiescence of Color’s board”:

“Created an extremely hostile, unsafe, and harassing atmosphere at Color, including bringing an armed crony into the workplace to threaten and intimidate employees cooperating in an investigation into Nguyen’s financial and other improprieties.”

“Routinely humiliated, harassed, ridiculed, exploited, and punished employees, who departed in droves.”

“Nguyen specifically retaliated against Witherspoon by blocking his job opportunities at Apple, offering him a de minimis severance package, disparaging him in the workplace, and communicating to others that Witherspoon was being punished for cooperating with an investigation into Nguyen supervised by Color’s outside counsel, Gunderson Dettmer.”

Further, Witherspoon details a domestic squabble, involving his young son and Nguyen’s sons: