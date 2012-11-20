Are All Your Customers Just Like You? 7 Steps To Diversify Your Customer Base

A customer’s experience is shaped by the entire interaction with your brand, product, service, or company–from beginning to end. Here are the seven principles to crafting a customer experience for people not like you.

1. Website/Digital Communication

Most people will initially find you online or will visit your website or Facebook page to check you out if they heard about you via word of mouth. You want to make sure that your website and your social media pages are welcoming to diverse groups. The least you can do is feature people who don’t all look the same if you use pictures of people on your site or pages. People always want to identify with someone who looks like them, so be certain that you display a range of representation when it comes to showing people. If you want to really put the welcome mat out for a particular customer group, flag them with a question or call out on your page.

Your website is also a great way to cater to a group who speaks another language. You can let them know this by clearly posting these other language(s) at the top of the page in which a customer can navigate. If it’s too costly to develop an entirely separate website in another language, a smart alternative is to create a page that has the most frequently asked questions or most sought-after information. You have to create only one or two pages in another language with this approach; it ’s a cost-effective way to let customers and prospects know that you understand they may prefer to navigate your site in their native tongue. And don’t hide it if you do have a website in another language; feature it prominently.

2. Product or Service Tweaks

To reach people not like you–or not like the customers you already have–sometimes you need to tweak your product or service. Modifying a product or service in this way can mean a great deal to someone of a specific market segment. It can be a small change, such as creating an iPad app for your business that tech-savvy Gen Y customers will want to use, or it can be a bit more involved, such as adding traditional Indian, Vietnamese, or Hispanic foods to a menu. It can also be a big alteration; for example, perhaps you create an entirely new product to serve someone different from your core customers.

3. Hiring and Staffing Diverse Talent

This is truly your single best tactic for creating a fantastic customer experience for people not like you. Who knows better than a Gen Y person what another Gen Y person may want, need, or value? A bilingual employee who speaks Spanish as well as English will be a huge asset, because he or she is likely to understand the culture, not just the language.

When you hire people who are not like you, you’ll see your business grow with new customers very quickly. That’s because we all have a network of friends, neighbors, and family–people we tell about where we work and what we do. So when you hire someone who is tapped into a whole new network, word will get around that your place of business is the place to go.

4. Advertising and Marketing

Once you have a diverse team in place–or even just one person on your staff who is different from you–you can effectively advertise and market to that new customer group or groups.