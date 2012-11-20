Four Essentials For Modern B2B Marketers

That aphorism from best-selling author Jeffrey Hayzlett encapsulates the overall mood at the Eloqua Experience 2012 conference in Orlando.

I recently attended the annual gathering of 1,400 Eloqua employees and enthusiasts. The Eloqua Experience 2012 conference resolved a hunch regarding the current source of marketing innovation. Based on the profile of the attendees and marketing award winners, the most electrifying participants represent traditionally innovative industries: high technology and cloud-based marketing companies. Furthermore, traditional marketers are still roaming the earth in droves, and continue to outnumber the modern B2B marketers. (Eloqua sponsored my media pass.)

Kim Prohaska, marketing automation manager from Vertafore, an insurance software company based in the Seattle area, described the user euphoria this way: “This year more than ever, you could just sense in every session that we are all a part of driving something big–industry-changing big.” Vertafore was a finalist for a Markie Award. In its sixth year, Markies honor marketing excellence and compelling ROI from using Eloqua solutions.

As I mentioned in my previous post, many companies still struggle–and lack the courage and self-esteem–to think like modern marketers. As a result, their organization views them as cost centers, not profit centers. Thankfully, the predominantly high-tech Eloqua audience is gradually moving the dial for the masses. They not only dominated the award categories (such as “Extraordinary Email,” “Best Customer Lifecycle Program,” and “Marketing Center of Excellence”); they led interactive breakout sessions.

Based on my Eloqua conversations and observations, I see four essentials to reaching “Modern Marketer” status:

1. Build “conscious content.” Ask yourself “How will this content improve my customers’ condition and communicate our unique point of view?” Blogging crappy content three times a week to drive followers is not the answer.