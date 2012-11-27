The 3 Key Ingredients For Successful Content Marketing

Every marketer worth his title claims to be doing it. But, and here’s the rub: very few are doing it well.

We’re talking content marketing, the marketing rage du jour that’s also known as brand journalism, branded content, or business story telling, among other names.

You know a term is hot when it develops its own lexicon. You also know it’s hot when giant brands like Coca-Cola embrace it. The soft drink company recently redid its website as a paean to content marketing.

And, you know that content marketing has joined the pantheon of marketing terms when you consider that there are any number of conferences devoted to the topic. The latest case in point: an estimable all-day content-marketing event presented by the Content Marketing Institute in partnership with Target Marketing and Publishing Executive. The event called Content Marketing World NYC attracted a full house of marketing content marketers or wannabes and was presided over by two content marketing industry elites: Joe Pulizzi and Robert Rose. The two co-authored a book on the subject, among other accomplishments.

So what’s the big deal about content marketing?

As advertising has lost some of its effectiveness in a world where the average person is bombarded by some 3,000 brand impressions a day, according to research firm Altimeter Group, it needs to work in concert with other media, including company–created content and user-generated content. Content marketing in its most basic definition is content a brand owns and/or publishes that involves no media buy, according to Altimeter.

That of course is the baseline. To be truly effective, content marketing, as Pulizzi and Rose emphasized at the Content Marketing World event, also needs to tell a story that helps people engage with a brand. Moreover, it can’t be a one-shot wonder but requires an ongoing commitment, or as Rose put it, “Content marketing is a marathon, not a sprint.”