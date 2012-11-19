Google Cancels Christmas

‘Twas a month before Christmas and Old Dr. Goog Sat in the Goog cave playing his Moog Belting out White Christmas in a Waikiki Style When in rushed an Android, face bereft of a smile.

December! December! It squawked with great fear.

We’ve left out December on our Calendar Year!

With a flick of his wrist, Dr. Goog slapped the ‘droid.

“Are you telling me Christmas is now null and void?

A vacuum? Zilch? Nada? What will traders say?

What about Ad Words? They’ll be wasting away!

“Get me,” he boomed “Android’s Chief Engineer

“Or I’ll make you forget the meaning of good cheer.”

A cringe and a fawn and the ‘Bot bowed away,

Knowing he’d be toast by the end of the day.

(With apologies to Dr. Seuss, Clement Clarke Moore, and all of humanity.)