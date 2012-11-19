The Twinkie Offense: Online Hostess Buying Market Heats Up, While Website Re-Publishes Twinkies Recipe

Despite the run on Twinkies after Friday’s announcement that Hostess was going under, it looks like your favorite cream puff will live forever (and not in the way that they never get stale, because apparently, they do.) And this is not just because auction sites on the Intertubes are currently filled (in a non-creamy way) with dreamers hoping for 200,000-percent returns on a box of confectionery . It’s because the world’s largest baked goods company is reportedly considering snatching up Hostess.

Yes, the current front-runner to fly the Twinkie flag–that is, since BP ruled itself out of the running following its record fine last week–is Mexican baking firm El Grupo Bimbo. But hey, Bimbete, Schmimbete–who cares when you can bake your own? Granted, it takes 100 minutes from start to finish, so it’s not exactly a labor/time-saving solution, but you will save on gas. And these days, that ain’t nothing.

(Full disclosure: I have never eaten even a single Twinkie in my deeply dull and uneventful life.)