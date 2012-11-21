How Elf On The Shelf Went From Family Tradition To The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Innovators often have those “blue sky” moments, times where they close their eyes and conjure ideas on the grand scale. But for three business owners, the actual sky was the backdrop for their biggest dream: to see a 46-foot tall inflatable elf sailing through the air during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

Not just any old elf, though. Twins Christa Pitts and Chanda Bell and their mom Carol Aebersold wanted to see that North Pole scout from Elf on the Shelf become the first storybook character selected from an independent publisher fly in the parade since Beatrix Potter’s Peter Rabbit (self-published in 1901) sailed down Sixth Avenue on the way to Herald Square.





I Believe I Can Fly

The trio own Creatively Classic Activities and Books, a Georgia-based company that developed the “Elf on the Shelf” Christmas book. Originally published in 2005, the story is based on their own family tradition and features a puckish Santa’s helper who perches somewhere in the homes of children to observe whether they are naughty or nice, and report back each night to the North Pole. To date the books have sold more than 2.5 million copies and the company rang up $16 million in revenues in 2011.

“When we got together at that time to discuss our dream for the brand, seeing the Elf in the parade was the pinnacle,” recalls Christa Pitts, a former on-air host for QVC. It was a bold vision for the women who had no experience in publishing or manufacturing toys. Undaunted after being rejected by every publisher, each maxed out her personal credit card to self-publish the book and manufacture the elf doll. After all, Pitts points out, “Banks won’t lend you money with an elf as collateral.”

“The barriers of where you could and couldn’t be didn’t exist,” Chanda Bell says. “We said let’s just do this.” Selling the boxed sets out of the trunks of their cars, Bell admits that the old adage “ignorance is bliss” worked to their advantage. “We would take it a day at a time and handle the obstacles of putting a book in a box one at a time, instead of taking on the world.”

Risky Business

It was tough going, says Carol Aebersold, “but we had an unspoken agreement that failure was not an option.” Pitts recalls that though “we didn’t make a penny for the first three years,” she looked at it as a pragmatic decision. “If it doesn’t work you can’t pay off credit cards and you can’t move out of mom’s house,” she explains.

Then there was the tricky prospect of managing cash flow, which for a seasonal business can make for a lot of lean months after the holidays. Not to mention the resources required to hire a team of Santa’s helpers to ramp up production before Christmas.