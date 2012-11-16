Tim Ferriss Teams Up With BitTorrent

Author Tim Ferriss, best known for his book The 4-Hour Workweek, is teaming up with BitTorrent to promote his latest book. The popular makers of Torrent clients BitTorrent and µTorrent will distribute content from Ferriss’ 4-Hour Chef for 24 hours after the book is released on November 20. Content will include extensive portions of the book, along with unpublished materials.
Ferriss, whose 4-Hour franchise is extremely popular among certain demographics who use BitTorrent, released his latest book via Amazon’s new publishing imprint. Amazon has had continuing difficulties getting their books placement inside brick-and-mortar bookstores; many independent bookstores and chains such as Barnes & Noble view the online retailer’s in-house publishing arm as a threat.
[Image: BitTorrent]