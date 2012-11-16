10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Portal 2, Smartest Cities, And More



1. How Portal 2 Developers Became The Best 6th Grade Physics Teachers Ever

Fast Company

Your mother was wrong, games are good for your brain!

2. An App That Turns Any Surface Into An iPhone Keyboard

Co.Design

This almost functional app allows you to make an external keyboard out of almost anything.

3. The One Career Mistake That’ll Set You Back $500,000

Fast Company

Never fail to negotiate. It will cost you dearly.

4. The Top 10 Smartest European Cities

Co.Exist

These cities are leading the charge toward carbon neutrality and sustainable living.

5. The Aha! Moments That Made Paul Graham’s Y Combinator Possible

Fast Company

The story behind one of the most successful incubators of all time, Y Combinator.

6. Rebranding Every Team In The NFL

Co.Design

Matt McInerney’s controversial NFL logo redesigns. He will probably not be getting the NFL contract.

7. The 20-Minute Exercise To Eradicate Negative Thinking

Fast Company

Self honesty, introspection, and these simple exercises can liberate you from negative thoughts.

8. The Employee-Motivation Checklist

Fast Company

These intuitive management tips will ensure that your team is in top shape.

9. Snappy Posters That Poke Fun At Clients From Hell

Co.Design

Check out these posters (derived from crazy client quotes) the next time your clients utter something absurd. It sure beats hitting your head on your desk.

10. Fantasy Deathmatch: “Game Of Thrones” Vs. “Lord of the Rings” As Decided By George R.R. Martin

Co.Create

Who would win in a fight between Westeros and Middle Earth? George R.R. Martin shares his thoughts on some epic matchups. Jamie Lannister over Aragorn? I think not…

