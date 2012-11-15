US Postal Service Lost $15.9 Billion In 2012

The United States Postal Service has posted a loss of $15.9 billion for 2012. Government Executive explains that 70 percent of that loss comes from the USPS’s policy to prefund health benefits for employees, a requirement the National Assoication of Letter Carriers has been petitioning to change.
People are using first class mail and standard mail less and less, but package delivery numbers driven in part by online shoppers continue to grow. To heal the USPS’s ailing business model, Fast Company has wondered aloud about possible solutions that have included a tech turnaround and a radical retro re-brand.
Image: Flickr user kla4067