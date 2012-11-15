Running A Google AdWords Campaign? There’s A Credit Card For That

Google is inviting AdWords customers in the U.S. to use a credit card specifically for charging their campaigns.

The credit card, issued by Comenity Capital Bank, is designed to help Google’s small-business clients keep their campaign charges separate from their other expenses. A pilot of 1,400 businesses launched in the U.S. last year, and the program is already in full swing in the U.K.

Because cardholders can only charge AdWords campaigns to the cards, they’re eligible for more generous limits. This is especially important for seasonal businesses (like humane bat removing companies, Google suggests) with cash-flow problems. As the budget starts to get cut during the downseason, Google’s card might help protect the AdWords line item.