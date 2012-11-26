Greylock Partner And LinkedIn Cofounder And Executive Chairman Reid Hoffman On Entrepreneurship Being About More Than Starting A Company

“Entrepreneurship is more than just about starting a company–it’s a way of looking at the world. Whether you want to start a company or work at a larger corporation, you can and must be the entrepreneur of your own life. This belief in part inspired me to start LinkedIn back in 2003. In 2012, I learned that this entrepreneurial mindset and skill set needs to be at the center of the national debate we’re having about jobs, unemployment, and the skills gap. It really is the playbook for everyone’s professional success.”

2) How do you think you’ll apply it in the year ahead?

“I want each of my portfolio companies for example, Edmodo, Wrapp, Shopkick, and Airbnb–to be thinking about how they are enabling their employees’ entrepreneurial spirit to flourish. Your company is only as adaptable as your people. That means hiring, training, and retaining employees who themselves are adaptive and innovative about their career.”

More Lessons for 2013 from some of today’s most innovative business thought leaders here.