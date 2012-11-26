Brit + Co. CEO Brit Morin On Your Audience Wanting R-E-S-P-E-C-T

What did you learn in 2012 that you will carry forth with you into 2013?

“Because of the nature of my brand, it’s so important our readers know it really is me behind my keyboard. The issues I’m struggling with are real issues, so I’m looking for solutions for my own life, and sharing those lessons with other people because they probably have similar experiences. It makes it important to literally respond to every tweet, Facebook message, and so forth. It shows users you respect them, and then they start evangelizing for us.

“I’m literally online all day long, and if I don’t get back to everyone, I’ll stay up all night. Obviously it’s been more difficult as the brand has grown. This year I’ll have to find ways I can start pulling in others from my team to help. If it’s not me, it should still be someone around the same and lifestyle group as our audience.”

