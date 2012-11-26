Zuckerberg Media CEO And Executive Producer Of “Startups: Silicon Valley” Randi Zuckerberg On Anger Equaling Engagement

What did you learn in 2012 that you will carry forth with you into 2013?

“Don’t be afraid to take risks that other people are going to call you out on. Nothing worth doing is easy. If people didn’t care about my show, they’d just be like, ‘cute show.’ It’s better to elicit passion than a lukewarm response… the haters are an opportunity to engage.”

How I’ll apply it in 2013:

“We’re going to be taking risks in our business, pushing the envelope with programming that evokes a full on emotional response.”

More Lessons for 2013 from some of today’s most innovative business thought leaders here.