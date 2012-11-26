Match Inc. CEO Sam Yagan On Even All-Stars Needing Structure

“My biggest lesson of 2012 has been the impact of organizational structure on a company’s ability to get create, innovate, evolve, or just plain survive. Everyone knows that hiring, engaging, and retaining talent is a huge competitive issue, but I don’t think enough executives of companies big and small realize the impact the way they organize their talent has on the company’s overall productivity.”

2) How do you think you’ll apply it in the year ahead?

“I want to think more creatively about how we organize around our key strategic initiatives and ensure that we design structures that amplify rather than encumber, the remarkable talent we have.”

