Beats By Dr. Dre President And COO Luke Wood On It Taking A Village

What did you learn in 2012 that you will carry forth with you into 2013?

1) “You have to build the village first: I spent the first 20 years of my career in the music business. In that business, you could rely on a diverse portfolio of artists to create the phrenetic and improvisational energy that challenged convention and compelled the company forward. In the consumer electronics industry, you have to generate that energy from the people who work at the company every day. Finding the perfect balance of intelligence, passion, stewardship and slight madness to build your village requires daily focus and attention. As a company that grew from 30 to 170 this year, casting the right community of people quickly became our biggest challenge and opportunity.”

2) “As Beats continues to grow, we are going to search high and low to find talent that is individually smart and ambitious but collectively awe inspiring. We’re dedicated to finding a delicate balance of person and personality that brings creative tension and point of view while also aligning behind common goals and values. Beats is inherently different: the company is a consumer electronics company but also a media company; a packaged goods company but also an entertainment company. We drive to create culture but to continue this momentum at a global scale we have to invent an internal culture that can manage this dichotomy.”

