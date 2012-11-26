advertisement
Vayable CEO Jamie Wong On Rethinking Expertise

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

What’s the biggest lesson you learned in 2012?

“It’s very easy to think that you are the expert in your own product. But in many ways, that’s a myth, because the true experts are your customers.”

How do you think you’ll apply it in the year ahead?

“When you’re in that moment when you no longer have the answers, [your company is] becoming bigger than you. The community’s voice is becoming bigger than yours. Rather than being scared of that, embrace it and understand that’s really the seed of building a large company.”

More Lessons for 2013 from some of today's most innovative business thought leaders here.

