EA Sports Executive VP Andrew Wilson On Hiring A Braveheart

“There will be people who will look at this and say, Wow, they couldn’t get it right two times in a row. And what I say is, we are much closer now than we have ever been. Going forward, we’ll be putting people in place who will help manage execution more closely than ever before. The lesson we have learned is that in a situation like this, you need a creative leader that can bring a culture of accountability. You need a leader with the DNA and characteristics of William Wallace. Someone who will stand in front of the team with blue paint on his face and yell, ‘You can take our lives but will never be able to take our freedom!’ That’s the kind of leader it will take to bring back the NBA Live franchise.”

