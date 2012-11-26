IBM Former Executive And Growth Philanthropy Network VP Of Funder Management Robin Willner On When You Think Don’t Need A Jolt You Probably Do

“The resources I have now to improve education and health services at an ambitious, but small, scrappy nonprofit organization are quite different than those I had at IBM. But the freedom, the opportunity to collaborate and leverage other assets, and the speed–they balance the scales. Once you master a situation or a job, don’t be content to polish and refine your game. I’m learning in my new role, and I’m also finding new and better ways to meet my ultimate goals: ensuring that every child has the experiences, education and support for a successful life.

“In May, after an amazing run of 18 years as an executive for global Corporate Citizenship at IBM, I returned to my roots in the not for profit sector. My goals have never wavered as I navigated from sector to sector–every child should have the experiences, education and support for a successful life. The resources I have now to improve education and health services at an ambitious, but small, scrappy nonprofit organization are quite different from IBM. But the freedom of action, the opportunity to collaborate and leverage other assets and the speed of execution balance the scales. The move has been challenging but absolutely the right thing to do. Biggest lesson? Once having mastered a situation, don’t be content to polish and refine your game, regardless of how much you accomplish each day. It’s time for a good jolt. I’m learning and I’m also finding new and better ways to meet my ultimate goals.”

More Lessons for 2013 from some of today’s most innovative business thought leaders here.

Related content: How IBM’s World Community Grid Is Helping Cure AIDS, Cancer, and World Hunger