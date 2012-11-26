Livestrong CEO Doug Ulman On Staying Strong During Tough Times

“You can survive any type of distraction if–and only if–you stay focused on the organization’s mission. When the news came out [that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency would strip Livestrong founder Lance Armstrong of his Tour de France titles], we got the staff together and talked about it. We had not put out a public statement before, but we decided to be more outspoken this time. The feedback was so positive. The number of donations and the average donation went up compared to last year. Merchandise sales are up. It was further confirmation that our supporters want us to continue moving forward. We’re sharing all that with our corporate partners, program partners and grassroots leaders. You can’t go wrong if you’re keeping everybody is in the loop.”

