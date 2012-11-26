Legendary Entertainment CEO Thomas Tull On There Being No Zero Substitution For Quality

“That while communication is instantaneous and distribution of content is immediate; there is still absolutely zero substitution for quality. Even in this day and age you can’t fool the public and content has to be really good, if not exceptional.”

2. How do you think you’ll apply it in the year ahead?

“Continue to be relentless and steadfast in our mission that everything made is produced and delivered at the highest quality.”

