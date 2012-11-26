3M CEO Inge Thulin On CEOs Needing Advice Too

What did you learn in 2012 that you will carry forth with you into 2013?

“In 2012, I was honored to become chief executive officer of 3M. The most impactful lesson I learned was the importance of early action and early engagement with the leadership team and the people of 3M. This lesson was taught to me by the many corporate leaders I interviewed prior to leading 3M. I took their advice and introduced the new 3M Vision to my immediate colleagues on my first day in office, and a few days later to all 85,000 employees of 3M worldwide. Here is the vision:

3M Technology Advancing Every Company

3M Products Enhancing Every Home

3M Innovation Improving Every Life

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive, both with the people of 3M and with our customers around the world. For this, I am grateful to those leaders who taught me the importance of early action and early engagement. Lesson learned!”

