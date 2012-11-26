Facebook Director Of Product Design Margaret Stewart On Users Deserving An ROI

What did you learn in 2012 that you will carry forth with you into 2013?

“The first decade of the internet was about getting people online. The second generation is what do we do with them? We connect them. This generation is, now that we’ve connected them, how do we get them offline? This decade is about going full circle, and to get people together in new ways.

“Every major advancement in media has always been creepy. Radio, television. It’s a natural human response. It’s all about reconnecting technology back to people’s lives. That’s why mobile is so important. It’s my phone, it’s meant to feel personal. I don’t share it with anyone, because it’s my phone. That’s native. When you put information about yourself out there, that’s a transaction. But you need to feel that you’re getting something back in return. When we start to provide things that feel valuable to people, it will make that transaction make sense.”

More Lessons for 2013 from some of today’s most innovative business thought leaders here.